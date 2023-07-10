 Skip to main content
Motorists should avoid portion of Highway 35 off I-59 Exit 218 in Fort Payne due to wreck

Please avoid the area of Highway 35 off Interstate 59 Exit 218 on the south end of Fort Payne.

The city of Fort Payne says there has been a wreck in this area and will share more information when it becomes available.

