Motorcycle sales on the rise in Huntsville as gas prices increase

As of Tuesday, March 8, 2022, gas prices are averaging about $4.17 a gallon nationally.
In Alabama, they're at about $3.98, according to AAA.
A year ago the state was averaging $2.50 at the pump around this time.
When gas prices are high, people find ways to try to save.
"One of the things that we've seen almost every time is a pretty big jump in the sale of motorcycles and even bicycles," AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram said.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry stopped by Freedom Powersports in Huntsville where they're seeing just that.
Freedom Powersports Sales Manager Louis Yarborough says typically they see an increase in sales when it gets warmer, but over the past week or so, they've been pretty busy.
"With gas prices going up the way that they are we've had an influx of people, especially with the warmer weather over the last week," Yarborough said.
AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram says the average motorcycle gets about 35, 40 miles per gallon. He says that's much better than most vehicles.
Freedom Powersports says they're doing their best to keep up with the influx in sales.
A lot of people have shown interest in some of their smaller bikes.
"We do have some constraints as far as inventory coming in," Yarborough said. "Ever since COVID we have had that going on. It's not going to change that, but we do have a lot in that category, or at least we do right now."
As always, safety first. Louis says it's also important for people who are new to riding or looking to purchase a motorcycle, make sure you do your research and pick one that will best suit your needs.