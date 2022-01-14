Motions for gag order, closed hearings withdrawn in David McCoy murder case

Requests to enact a gag order and close pre-trial hearings in the murder case of David McCoy have been withdrawn.
Judge Alison Austin approved the moves on Friday. They came from Brian Clark, who was appointed as McCoy’s attorney after his previous attorney, Richard Jensen, asked to be taken off the case.
McCoy is charged with capital murder in the Jan. 7 shooting death of Courtney Spraggins, his 7-months pregnant girlfriend. At the time of the murder, McCoy was a Huntsville Police Department officer. On Thursday, the department said McCoy had been fired. (Read more HERE)
Jensen’s departure from the defense came after a WAAY 31 report where he demanded the station cover the premiere of a movie he’s involved with in exchange for an interview about the McCoy case. (Read more HERE)