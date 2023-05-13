 Skip to main content
Mother's Day Weekend Forecast and next chance for rain!

Saturday evening will continue to be very warm and muggy! Some very isolated showers will develop in Southern Tennessee and North Alabama east of the I-65 corridor but almost all of us will stay dry. Those isolated showers will develop around dinnertime and be short lived in nature but will bring heavy rain to areas, briefly.

Saturday Evening Forecast

Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas out there! Mother's Day Sunday will be warm and muggy yet again. High temperatures will reach to the upper 80s with several of us likely to hit the 90 degree mark. A mix of clouds and sun will be overhead for much of the day but some isolated heavy rain will develop over the Valley in the later afternoon and last through early dinnertime.

Mother's Day Sunday Forecast

Monday brings afternoon scattered showers while Tuesday brings on-and-off showers all day. The next chance for rain after that will be Thursday with evening and overnight rain lasting to early Friday morning. High temperatures each day for the rest of the forecast period will sit in the low and mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

