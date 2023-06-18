Mother, stepfather arrested on aggravated child abuse charges in Colbert County

The parents of a 'severely malnourished' 9-year-old in Colbert County are now in jail on aggravated child abuse charges.
On Saturday, the Colbert County Sheriff's Office says deputies and investigators were called to North Alabama Medical Center for a possible case of child abuse.
Investigators say a 9-year-old boy was at the hospital weighing only 37 pounds.
He also had bruises on his body and was showing other signs of neglect.
The boy's mother and stepfather were also at the hospital with two other children.
The youngest is only three months old.
The sheriff's office says it was determined the boy was living in a tent with his family at Colbert Alloys Park camping area.
They had been there for about two weeks.
Colbert County Department of Human Resources took custody of all of the children.
The 9-year-old was transported to children's hospital in Birmingham for care.
27-year-old Deja-Ariaha Bankhead and 28-year-old Demariez Lavonski Mitchell were arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge.
They each have a $50,000 bond.