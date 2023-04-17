Mother speaks out on Huntsville mass shooting after Dadeville deaths

Four people have died and 28 were injured after a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville.
It’s a tragic turn of events that hits close to home.
In January, a pair of twenty year old girls, Kaitlyn Jenkins and Quantasia Grant were shot and killed at a birthday party at Legacy Center in Madison County. Nine others were injured.
The life for Antionette Grant, will never be the same after losing her daughter Quantasia in a mass shooting .
Grant spoke out about the gun violence and how it has impacted her and her family, pleading that the gun violence in America desperately needs to stop.
"People ask me well, how am I doing? My reply is well, you know I didn’t cry today," said Grant.
She's a mother still struggling to cope with the loss of her 20-year-old daughter Quantasia.
"This impact has taken one of the biggest tolls on my whole soul. It’s like somebody’s stabbing you repeatedly and instead of leaving cuts, they’re leaving gashes all over your body," she explained.
As of now the U.S. has over 160 mass shootings.
"You have to really start wondering to what extent do people really feel safe," said
Kenneth Anderson, a mental health professional in Huntsville.
Anderson ays the post traumatic stress disorder that comes as a result of these shootings manifests itself in many different ways.
"Things like anxiety, restlessness, hallucinations, inability to sleep, suppressed appetite, withdrawal socially from other people, increase level in substance abuse and much more," he said.
Anderson states the gun violence needs to be addressed properly.
"Do not just isolate one group and scapegoat them as the other problem. This is a problem in the community that we all need to own. I think that if we elevate this to the level of a public health crisis, understand that this is something that can have a profound impact on anyone’s life at any time," said Anderson.
Grant agreed with Anderson's sentiment, but says the youth especially needs to do better.
“Every time they have a disagreement or an altercation, the first thing they think about is going to get their guns," said Grant.
After losing her daughter, Grant says enough is enough.
"We have to find a way to end gun violence. We have to," she said.
Everyday is a work in progress for Grant. She is doing the very best she can to make it through this unthinkable tragedy.