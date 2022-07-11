Mother, son charged with taking cash, meds from Etowah County hospice patient

A mother and son face felony theft charges after taking cash and pain medication from a hospice patient, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Horton said the patient let 39-year-old Wendy Miller Clayton and 20-year-old Jessey "Dalton" Miller stay with her in June, as she needed help around her home.
While there, Clayton and Miller allegedly came up with a plan to rob the victim. The sheriff's office said Miller took more than $1,200 from the victim's purse and about 170 pain pills.
They then used the money to buy new cell phones and other items, and Miller sold the pills to people for more money, according to the sheriff's office.
Miller and Clayton were arrested July 6 on one count each of second-degree theft of property. They were booked into and released from the Etowah County Detention Center on $2,500 bond each.