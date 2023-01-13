Mother rushes to storm shelter during Lawrence Co. tornado

Sarah Freeman was lying in bed with her 20-month-old son Noah early Thursday morning when she got a text and call about the bad weather.
Sarah got up and looked outside, and decided to start preparing a bag when she received a second call from her sister-in-law warning her, "You need to leave your house right now."
Sarah grabs Noah and rushes out the backdoor with what little she could prepare, running as fast as she could across the yard to her neighbor's storm shelter. Her small pup following besides her.
"I hear a noise I've never heard before. It was very loud. I was trying to listen in harder to try to figure out what it was. I just assumed it was a tornado," Sarah recalled.
Sarah tried to call her dog into the shelter, but she wouldn't listen. With the sound getting louder and the tornado getting closer, Sarah decided to close the door.
Noah started screaming at the sound of debris being blown against the shelter and across County Road 177. Sarah tried to hold the shelter door close to protect them.
"It was like the door was trying to be sucked off," Sarah explained.
Eventually, the noise subsided and Sarah remembers hearing someone call her name—her neighbors who had come to check up on her. When she got out of the shelter, she was in disbelief at what she saw.
Trees blown to the ground. Barns and sheds collapsed. Pieces of people's homes scattered along the field. Her mother-in-laws trailer was lifted from its foundation and moved several feet.
She says she's grateful for those who reached out to her and made sure she got to the storm shelter.
"I just never thought I'd be in that situation," Sarah tearfully said.
She says she will take storm warnings a lot more seriously from now on.