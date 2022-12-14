Mother relieved after man's arrest for wrong-way crash in Madison County that killed her son

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Mother relieved after man's arrest for wrong-way crash in Madison County that killed her son

  • Updated
  • 0

After more than a year and a half of waiting, an Orlando family is thrilled to learn that an Etowah County man is now facing charges for the wrong-way crash that killed their 16-year-old son. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has charged 62-year-old Byron Mayo with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault in relation to the 2021 wreck. 

Mayo was driving on U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road, about 2 miles south of New Hope, when his 2018 Ford F-150 hit a 2015 Honda Accord. Inside that Accord was Mikey Stroz, his father and his sister. 

Mikey Stroz and his mom

Sixteen-year-old Mikey Stroz of Florida was killed in a wrong-way crash in Madison County. His mother, Jacklynn Stroz, right, was relieved to learn someone had finally been charged with his murder.

Mikey Stroz was pronounced dead shortly after the accident. 

Jacklynn Stroz, his mother, said the arrest has been a long time coming. 

"It's been horrendous, waiting a year and six months," she said Wednesday. "It took a long time."

Mikey's family believes the time it took to arrest Mayo was awful, and it has been difficult for them. 

"It's us waking up every morning, being reminded that he's not in our house," said Jacklynn Stroz. "He's not going to be there with us."

A prosecutor assigned to the case said murder cases involving a vehicle on the road can take longer than other types of murder cases. 

"We have to figure out how the wreck happened and which of the units involved in the wreck was at fault," said Shauna R. Barnett, assistant district attorney with the Madison County District Attorney's Office. "It involves a thorough investigation to just get that done."

Jacklynn Stroz and her family are eager for the trial to begin. She said she will continue to fight for justice for her son and for other families in the same position. 

Mikey Stroz

Sixteen-year-old Mikey Stroz was killed in June 2021. Police say Byron Mayo was driving the wrong way on U.S. 431 when he collided head-on with a vehicle carrying Stroz, Stroz's father and his sister.

"My angel, Mikey, is using me to help create justice for him and also for other families that may be facing this," she said. 

Mayo's additional charges of aggravated assault stem from the injuries that Mikey's father and sister sustained in the crash. They each spent time in intensive care but survived. 

Mayo is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Recommended for you