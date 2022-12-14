Mother relieved after man's arrest for wrong-way crash in Madison County that killed her son

After more than a year and a half of waiting, an Orlando family is thrilled to learn that an Etowah County man is now facing charges for the wrong-way crash that killed their 16-year-old son.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has charged 62-year-old Byron Mayo with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault in relation to the 2021 wreck.
Mayo was driving on U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road, about 2 miles south of New Hope, when his 2018 Ford F-150 hit a 2015 Honda Accord. Inside that Accord was Mikey Stroz, his father and his sister.
Mikey Stroz was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.
Jacklynn Stroz, his mother, said the arrest has been a long time coming.
"It's been horrendous, waiting a year and six months," she said Wednesday. "It took a long time."
Mikey's family believes the time it took to arrest Mayo was awful, and it has been difficult for them.
"It's us waking up every morning, being reminded that he's not in our house," said Jacklynn Stroz. "He's not going to be there with us."
A prosecutor assigned to the case said murder cases involving a vehicle on the road can take longer than other types of murder cases.
"We have to figure out how the wreck happened and which of the units involved in the wreck was at fault," said Shauna R. Barnett, assistant district attorney with the Madison County District Attorney's Office. "It involves a thorough investigation to just get that done."
Jacklynn Stroz and her family are eager for the trial to begin. She said she will continue to fight for justice for her son and for other families in the same position.
"My angel, Mikey, is using me to help create justice for him and also for other families that may be facing this," she said.
Mayo's additional charges of aggravated assault stem from the injuries that Mikey's father and sister sustained in the crash. They each spent time in intensive care but survived.
Mayo is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.