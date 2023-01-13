Mother recalls rushing to storm shelter with toddler in her arms during Lawrence County tornado

Sarah Freeman was lying in bed with her 20-month-old son Noah early Thursday morning when she got a text and call about the bad weather.
Freeman got up and looked outside. She had decided to start preparing a bag when she received a second call from her sister-in-law, warning her: "You need to leave your house right now."
Freeman grabbed Noah and rushed out the back door with what little she could prepare, running as fast as she could across the yard to her neighbor's storm shelter. Her small pup followed beside her.
"I hear a noise I've never heard before," she later recalled to WAAY 31. "It was very loud. I was trying to listen in harder to try to figure out what it was. I just assumed it was a tornado."
Freeman tried to call her dog into the shelter, but the pup wouldn't listen. With the sound getting louder and the tornado getting closer, she decided to close the door.
Noah started screaming at the sound of debris being blown against the shelter and across Lawrence County Road 177. Freeman tried to hold the shelter door closed to protect them.
Eventually, the noise subsided, and Freeman remembered hearing someone call her name — her neighbors, who had come to check on her. When she got out of the shelter, she was in disbelief at what she saw.
Trees, blown to the ground. Barns and sheds collapsed. Pieces of people's homes, scattered along the field. Her mother-in-law's trailer was lifted from its foundation and moved several feet.
She said she's grateful for those who reached out to her and made sure she got to the storm shelter.
"I just never thought I'd be in that situation," Freeman said tearfully.
She said she will take storm warnings a lot more seriously from now on.