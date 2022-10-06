Mother of woman killed in Huntsville crash speaks out after suspect's arrest

Sheila Parton is a grieving mother that's finally breaking her silence.
It comes after the arrest of the man who allegedly killed her daughter and another woman while driving under the influence.
Jacob Scott Stephens, 27, of Athens is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment for a wreck that happened Nov. 27, 2021.
Parton's daughter, Hannah, was 24 when she was killed in the crash.
For nearly a year, Parton had to sit back and wait quietly to get justice for Hannah.
Now that the man accused of killing Hannah is behind bars, she says she can breathe a sigh of relief.
"I was losing hope. You never want to lose hope. It's all you've got," said Parton.
For 312 days, Parton waited for Stephens' arrest. Law enforcement officials say he was driving a car while under the influence and caused the crash that killed Hannah and 47-year-old Arlene Velasques, as well as injured five other people.
"To finally feel like you matter. 'Cause that's how I felt. I felt like we don't matter. But we do. My daughter's life mattered," said Parton.
Although Hannah's family feels Wednesday's arrest of Stephens should have been made a long time ago, Madison County District Attorney Timothy Gann said this case isn't your typical DUI.
"When it is a fatality like this, especially with multiple victims, you're talking about getting tox reports. You're talking about DFS — the Department of Forensic Science — doing autopsy reports. It turns into a normal homicide investigation," said Gann.
Which Gann said is typical, although he understands it can feel longer than normal for the family.
"This case is not quite a year old. I know, for the families, it is excruciating for them. But as far as the system that we're dealing with, it is highly unusual for us to get a case like this or any other murder case to a grand jury in less than a year," said Gann.
Parton said losing a child is the toughest thing any parent can experience. However, seeing the man she believes caused her daughter's death walk free for nearly a year only exacerbated her pain.
"We were on social media, and Jacob was living his life. It was hard seeing a post of him fishing off a boat, and I had to go look at a mound of dirt at Maple Hill Cemetery. That's hard," she said.
Stephens is in the Madison County Jail as his case waits to go to a grand jury.
"I can lay my head down tonight and know that he's not going to hurt anyone tonight. He's not going to kill somebody tonight," said Parton.
Gann said the arrest will not delay the case going to the grand jury.