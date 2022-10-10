Mother of slain Decatur teen says her son was not trying to rob another boy when he was killed

The mother of a 14-year-old Decatur teen who was shot and killed Sunday morning says the police got it wrong and her son was an innocent victim.
The family identified Avantae Alexander as the teen killed. Police said he was one of five minors involved in a robbery when he was shot by another boy in the group.
Police said a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances — two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old — to meet them, allegedly so they could rob him. The boy who would've been robbed was armed with a pistol when he met the other three, and investigators say he shot Avantae after Avantae showed up with a gun to try and rob him.
But the families of two of the teens involved say they don’t believe police got their investigation right.
The Alexander family was joined by supporters outside Decatur Police headquarters on Monday. Kimberly Alexander said she doesn’t believe her son was armed or trying to rob anyone.
“Nobody will ever drag my son's name like they are doing, because my son was a good kid. He was not raised like that," Alexander said. "I want everyone to know that. That is why I am here, and that is why I’m standing on my own two feet right now. I am trying to keep it together for my other son, who lost his brother."
Three of the teens involved face murder and robbery charges, while the 14-year-old shooter is charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
The 14-year-old who shot Avantae has been taken to the juvenile detention center in Cullman. The three boys charged with murder and robbery were taken to the juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia.
Police are not releasing their names due to their ages.
A mother of one of the teens who faces murder and robbery charges said investigators would not allow her to be in the room with her son during the questioning despite her repeated requests.
“I did not get notified they took our son up here to City Hall to question him," said Tonette Simpson. "They just said they were witnesses, and when I got up here, I asked if I could see my son and I asked if I could go back there, and they said my son has to request me even though he is a minor. I told them even though he did not request for me, I am requesting to be back there, and they said it was up to the investigator and the investigator blew me off."
Decatur Police officials have not responded to our newsroom's request for comment on this allegation.
Decatur City Schools released a statement Monday afternoon in which they acknowledged "the death of a 14-year-old student." The statement described Avantae as a student and member of the football program at Austin High School.
The school system said there would be guidance counselors available when the school reopened Wednesday for students in need of additional support. They asked for everyone to keep Avantae and his family in their thoughts and prayers.