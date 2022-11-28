Mother of missing Lauderdale Co. man hopes new reward money will finally lead to break in case

A Lauderdale County mother is searching for answers about her son's disappearance.
Thanks to new reward money made available for the case by Gov. Kay Ivey, she believes now is the perfect time to get those answers.
"Every day is a living nightmare. I just want to know where my baby is," said Lisa Wallace.
It’s been nearly four years since Wallace last heard from her son, Bradley Lard. He was officially reported missing on April 3, 2019.
"These days and nights that it’s cold and rainy, to know that your child is out there somewhere and you don’t know — it’s terrible, and no one should have to do that," said Wallace.
Over the past three and a half years, investigators have been working diligently to locate Lard.
"I have to give it to the investigators. They really did a good job. They are like family to me now. They just stuck in there with me," said Wallace.
Ivey has issued a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.
Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County district attorney, hopes this reward brings forth answers and provides closure to Lard's family.
"You live without knowing. He’s been missing since the end of February 2019. That’s a long time," said Connolly. "Our investigators are continuing to work this as an active investigation. We really need somebody to come forward to give us that break in the case that we need so that we can hold the person accountable that killed him."
Lard's mother, Lisa Wallace, was recently diagnosed with stage 3 small-cell lung cancer.
Without knowing how much longer she has left to live, Wallace is pleading to find out what happened to her son.
"I’m going to fight this cancer with everything I’ve got, but I want closure to know where my child is before I leave this world," said Wallace.
For that to happen, she’s asking anyone with any information to please step forward.
"There are people there who know what happened and where he is. I want them to know I forgive them," said Wallace. "I don’t even care about the justice system anymore. I’m not mad. I just want to give my son a proper burial."
Law enforcement and Lard's loved ones hope this $5,000 reward leads to finding out what exactly happened to him.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department at 256-760-5757.