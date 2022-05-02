Mother of missing Lauderdale Co. corrections officer describes last morning together

Only on WAAY31, the mother of missing Lauderdale County corrections officer describes her last morning with Vicky White.
Pat Davis says her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance.
"I talked to her that morning. She called asking me about the dog because he had been sick," says Davis.
The last phone call she had with her daughter was a routine call about her dog.
"[She] just called to check on him. Just normal like. And then I text her at one o'clock to tell her I was cooking supper. But she didn't respond," she says.
Vicky never returned home for supper, and has been missing for more than 72 hours. Davis says Vicky had been living at her house for the past five weeks, ever since Vicky sold her own house.
"I told her she could stay as long as she wanted to, because she was my daughter," explains Davis.
During that time, Davis says Vicky kept up with her routine of waking up early, heading to work at the jail, and coming back home for dinner.
"I just didn't notice anything about her, you know," she says.
Vicky didn't talk about work much, never mentioning retirement to her mother and never bringing up inmate White.
"She didn't say nothing to us about it," says Davis.
With no details, her mother is left searching for answers on her disappearance.
"This is just not her, this is like a total day and night," says Davis, adding it's a shock to the entire Lauderdale County community. "The people that know her all these years, they still can't... they think it's something else."
Davis says, "This happens on TV, this happens to other people, but it don't happen to you until it's happened to us. But this is just not Vicky."
It's not only Vicky's mom who is worried, her younger nephew has been anxiously waiting for his aunt to return home.
"He called me again and said 'Nana, I just can't believe this, this is not my aunt Vicky'," says Davis.
Church members have been stopping by to check on Davis.
"They're in shock and they're hurt. We don't know one day to the next what's going to happen," she says.
Everyone in her tightknit community is worried about Vicky's safety.
"She's been apart of this community her whole life. Everybody that knew Vicky has been coming by and they're worried about her," says Davis.
All she wants now is for her daughter to return home, asking for the public's help to make that happen as soon as possible.
"Her picture is out there and his picture is, and everybody sees them now they've got their phones and everything. If they see them all they have to do is call," she says.
Davis says her daughter's disappearance is completely uncharacteristic of Vicky, who the sheriff describes as a model employee at the detention center.
Davis is proud of all of the accomplishments her daughter has been recognized for over the past 16 years, but it took a while for her to warm up to the idea of her daughter working at such a dangerous location.
"It makes me feel good that, you know, that she was so well thought of and she done a good job," says Davis, as she references the multiple awards and memorabilia from her daughter's time at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Davis says Vicky never intended on starting a career in law enforcement, but when the opportunity came up 16 years ago, she accepted.
"Somebody called her one day and said 'Hey there's an opening at the jail.' And she just took it and she's been there ever since. I guess it was just a job," says Davis.
A job that has left Davis constantly worrying about her daughter.
"You know law enforcement, the violence, stuff like that I guess. I guess every mom's that way," she says.
Now, her worst fears have come true, as her daughter disappeared with accused murderer Casey White three days ago.
"He could hurt her easy. That's what keeps me awake at night," she says.
Davis says even if her daughter voluntarily helped inmate White escape, it doesn't matter. She just wants Vicky home safe.
"Come home, that's all she needs to do. Just turn herself in, come home," says Davis in a desperate plea.
She hopes anyone with any information, even the smallest details, will call 911 or the sheriff's office and help get her daughter home safe.