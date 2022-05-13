Mother of former Lauderdale Co. corrections officer describes last morning together

Note: This story was first published May 3, 2022, while Vicky White and Casey White were still considered missing. The version below has been updated.
Only on WAAY 31, the mother of former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White describes their last morning together.
Pat Davis said her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance on April 29.
The last phone call she had with her daughter was a routine call about her dog.
"I talked to her that morning. She called, asking me about the dog, because he had been sick," said Davis.
Davis said it was a normal call. That afternoon, she texted Vicky to let her know she would be cooking supper.
Vicky never responded, and she never returned home for supper.
"I told her she could stay as long as she wanted to, because she was my daughter," explained Davis.
During their time living together, Davis said Vicky kept up with her routine of waking up early, heading to work at the jail and coming back home for dinner.
"I just didn't notice anything about her, you know," Davis said.
Vicky didn't talk about work much, never mentioning retirement to her mother and never bringing up inmate Casey Cole White.
"She didn't say nothing to us about it," said Davis.
With no details, her mother was left searching for answers on her disappearance.
"This is just not her. This is like a total day and night," said Davis, adding it's a shock to the entire Lauderdale County community. "The people that know her all these years, they still can't ... they think it's something else."
Davis said it's something that "happens on TV. This happens to other people, but it don't happen to you until it's happened to us. But this is just not Vicky."
Vicky's younger nephew was also worried, anxiously waiting for his aunt to return home.
"He called me again and said, 'Nana, I just can't believe this. This is not my Aunt Vicky,'" said Davis.
Church members have been stopping by to check on Davis.
"They're in shock, and they're hurt," she said.
Everyone in her tightknit community was worried about Vicky's safety.
"She's been a part of this community her whole life," said Davis.
All she wanted was for her daughter to return home. She hoped that with Vicky's photos being shared so much, someone would make the call that would get her daughter home safely.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton described Vicky as a model employee at the detention center. Davis said she's proud of all her daughter has accomplished and been recognized for over the past 16 years at the sheriff's office, but admitted it took a while to warm up to the idea of her daughter working at such a dangerous location.
"It makes me feel good that, you know, that she was so well thought of and she done a good job," said Davis, as she references the multiple awards and memorabilia from her daughter's time at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Davis said Vicky never intended on starting a career in law enforcement, but when the opportunity came up 16 years ago, she accepted.
"Somebody called her one day and said, 'Hey, there's an opening at the jail.' And she just took it, and she's been there ever since. I guess it was just a job," said Davis.
But it's a job that has left Davis constantly worrying about her daughter.
"You know law enforcement, the violence, stuff like that, I guess. I guess every mom's that way," she said.
Now, her worst fears have come true, as her daughter disappeared with accused murderer Casey White three days ago.
Davis said even if her daughter voluntarily helped Casey White escape, it doesn't matter. She just wanted Vicky home safe.
Unfortunately, that wasn't to be. On May 9, Casey White and Vicky White were spotted in Evansville, Indiana. During the police pursuit that followed, a U.S. Marshal rammed their vehicle, causing it to wreck in a ditch.
Officers approached the vehicle to find Vicky White inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She later died from the injury.
Read more about the case, including the original version of this article, here.