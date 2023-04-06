Mother of fentanyl victim, Huntsville emergency official pleased with potential new law

On Thursday, the Alabama Senate passed a bill which enforces mandatory prison time for those trafficking fentanyl.
The Alabama House had passed the bill previously. Now, it next heads to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. She has already said she plans on "swiftly" signing the bill into law.
In Huntsville, the fentanyl crisis has hit home for Laura Emerson.
Emerson's son, Luke, passed away due to overdosing on the drug in 2021, at the age of 34.
"He was a Grissom graduate [and] he loved music," said Emerson. "He loved helping others [and] he worked with kids."
According to the 2023 Alabama Drug Threat Assessment, more than 1,000 people in the state died overdosing on fentanyl in 2021.
Luke was among them.
"It makes me angry when I hear all about this fentanyl," said Emerson. "It makes me angry that people are still distributing this stuff."
Don Webster, community relations coordinator with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., said fentanyl has taken a major toll in North Alabama.
"We have seen a marked increase in the last three to four years here in Huntsville, Madison and Madison County," said Webster.
Emerson said hearing drug traffickers could face up to life in prison for being in possession of more than 8 grams of fentanyl made her happy to see the state cracking down.
"I like that these people are going to be in jail," said Emerson. "The market is being flooded with that stuff and it's like they are intentionally trying to kill us."
She said she hopes this new law can spare other families what her family has had to endure losing their son.
But she said days can still be hard without seeing Luke.
"One foot in front of the other," said Emerson. "You make a choice to survive and to keep going."