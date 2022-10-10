Mother of Decatur teen says her son was not trying to rob another boy when he was killed

The mother of a 14-year-old Decatur teen shot and killed Sunday morning says the police got it wrong and her son was an innocent victim.
The family identifying Avantae Alexander as the teen killed. Police say he was one of 5 minors involved in what they say was a robbery when he was shot by another boy.
Three teens face murder and robbery charges, and the 14-year-old shooter is charged with certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.
Police claim four boys were trying to rob another boy when this shooting occurred. Investigators said the juvenile who was the target shot and killed Avantae Alexander after Avantae showed up with a gun.
But the families of two of the teens involved say they don’t believe police got their investigation right. The Alexander family was joined by supporters outside Decatur Police headquarters Monday.
Kimberly Alexander says she doesn’t believe her son was armed or trying to rob anyone.
“Nobody will ever drag my son's name like they are doing because my son was a good kid he was not raised like that. I want everyone to know that, that is why I am here and that is why I’m standing on my own two feet right now. I am trying to keep it together for my other son who lost his brother," Alexander said.
The Decatur Police Department released new details in a shooting Monday.
Detectives said a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him.
Police say the teen, who was asked to meet the three acquaintances, was armed with a pistol.
While meeting with his acquaintances, police say a fifth juvenile appeared with a gun, attempting to rob the teen who was asked to come and meet up with the original three.
The juvenile then proceeded to pull his weapon to defend himself and shot the fifth person.
That juvenile who was robbed and then shot the 14-year-old, has been charged as a minor with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, police said Monday.
He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Cullman.
Three juveniles initially involved in the robbery were charged with murder and robbery. They were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia.
Due to their ages names will not be released, police say.
Another mother of one of the teens who faces murder and robbery charges said investigators would not allow her to be in the room when her son during the questioning despite her repeated requests.
“I did not get notified they took our son up here to City Hall to question him they just said they were witnesses and when I got up here I asked if I could see my son and I asked if I could go back there and they said my son has to request me even though he is a minor. I told them even though he did not request for me I am requesting to be back there and they said it was up to the investigator and the investigator blew me off," Tonette Simpson said.
Decatur Police officials have not responded to our newsroom's request for comment on the allegation.