Mother of child sex abuse victims comes forward after abuser makes bail

A mother is coming forward with new concerns after her children's suspected abuser left jail on bond.
68-year-old Randall Sharp was arrested last week and charged with sex abuse of a child under 12 and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Sharp is also the co-owner of Star HB Farm, which markets itself to children wanting to learn to ride horses.
Jenny asked us not to disclose her full identity but is coming forward now, hoping to warn the parents who still take their children to the farm. She said Sharp's abuse started as hugs and touchiness but escalated to him kissing her children and them sitting in his lap. She said she wished she would have realized before it got even worse, but her kids were scared at first to say something.
"They felt like they weren't supposed to come to me," Jenny said. "And this man text my kids every morning. Like, text my kids inappropriately."
Jenny said Sharp would threaten her oldest with the horse they kept on the property. Saying he wouldn't let them have the animal back, and she would never see the horse again if she spoke up.
Jenny said she is sad for her kids, and what the pain this experience has caused them at such a young age.
"My kids are terrified when they see him, when they see a truck like his, when they see a truck like hers. I see how scared they are," Jenny said. "They are extremely terrified."
I reached out, and Sharp's wife answered the phone.
She said, "Everything is a lie," then hung up.