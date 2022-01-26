Mother, her boyfriend charged in murder of Lawrence County toddler

Two people in Lawrence County have been arrested and charged with the murder of a child.
Jordan Ellan Harmon was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, chemical endangerment of a child and aggravated child abuse in the April 2021 death of her 15-month-old son, Emery Michael Knox Wilson.
The chemical endangerment is because the autopsy showed marijuana in Knox’s system, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Travius Coleman was charged Tuesday with murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of chemical endangerment of a child. Coleman was Harmon’s boyfriend at the time of Knox’s murder, the sheriff’s office said.
Knox’s autopsy showed blunt force trauma to the head, abrasions, lacerations to the scalp, a depressed skull fracture, and a fractured left forearm.
On April 11, 2021, Lawrence County deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 24 and County Road 214 where they met with a person who was performing CPR on Knox in the floorboard of a minivan.
An ambulance took Knox to Decatur Morgan Hospital. He then was transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham for a higher level of care.
On April 12, 2021, Harmon was charged with aggravated child abuse and booked into the Lawrence County Jail with a $60,000 bond.
On April 13, 2021, Knox was pronounced dead. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of the toddler’s death.
On Sept. 17, 2021, Harmon was released from the Lawrence County Jail after posting bond.