Mother, grandmother, another relative charged in murder of Lincoln County infant

Kelsie Higby and Aimee Higby and Christopher Chapman

Three relatives of a Lincoln County infant have been charged in the child’s murder.

Kelsie Higby, the infant’s mother, Aimee Higby, the infant’s maternal grandmother, and Christopher Chapman, Aimee’s Higby’s brother-in-law, were indicted Tuesday in the death that was discovered on Jan. 23, 2022.

That’s the day the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says it was notified of the child’s death. A search at a home in the southern part of the county uncovered the infant’s remains.

All three suspects are charged with murder, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

All three are being held on $5 million bonds.

