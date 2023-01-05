Mother demands action after Athens funeral home misplaces her son's ashes

Only on WAAY31, a grieving mother shared her experience of losing her son twice.
First, he died suddenly. Then, after he was cremated, the funeral home misplaced his ashes.
"It was like losing him all over again because they can't figure out where he is," said Carrie Anderson.
When she unexpectedly lost her 26-year-old son, Sean Fielding, she said it was the worst pain of her life. "It's like I'm punched in the gut over, and over, and over," said Anderson.
The pain has been prolonged ever since she went to the funeral home to pick up her son's ashes.
"[The funeral director] said oh, your family already picked him up, and I was confused," she said.
The funeral director of Spry Funeral Home in Athens said someone had already signed for her son.
"I was in tears, I was angry, I was about to have a panic attack," said Anderson.
The director told her a woman came to pick up her husband's remains, and accidentally left with the wrong urn.
"It's inexcusable that she was allowed to leave without them saying hey, this is the wrong person," said Anderson.
She doesn't blame the other grieving woman, as Anderson herself could barely comprehend the paperwork.
"As a grieving mother, when I signed the paperwork for the cremation I can't tell you what a single word was because I cried the entire time," said Anderson.
She said it's the funeral home's responsibility to make sure the right remains go to the right family.
"There's strict protocols and regulations when it comes to handling the body before, but the only thing that we could find as far as afterwards is that everything is supposed to be labeled. I saw nothing labeled," said Anderson.
After a few days, the funeral home finally retrieved her son's ashes. Now, Anderson wants to see legislative changes with more regulations so this never happens again.
"My intent was never to sue, my intent was to be very loud. I never want anybody else to ever go through what I went through," said Anderson.
As she works towards change, she is focusing on the positive, and hopes the woman who kept her son's remains will reach out.
"I would also like to thank her for giving my son another adventure and another sleepover," said Anderson with a laugh.
WAAY31 tried contacting Spry Funeral Home to learn about protocols in place to prevent a mix up like this. We were told none of the directors were available to explain their regulations.