 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mother & daughter charged in murder of missing woman pushed off DeKalb County cliff

  • Updated
  • 0
Loretta Carr and Jessie Eden Kelly

Loretta Carr and Jessie Eden Kelly

Human remains found in Little River Canyon National Preserve belong to Mary Elizabeth Isbell, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Isbell was reported missing to the Hartselle Police Department on Dec. 27, 2021. On Sunday, Loretta Carr, 45, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with capital murder in Isbell’s death. Law enforcement said Carr pushed Isbell off a cliff to her death.,

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that another person is charged with murder in the case. Jessie Eden Kelly is currently in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Missouri on felony charges. A detainer was placed on Kelly with Pennsylvania and Missouri for capital murder from DeKalb County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carr and Kelly are mother and daughter.

Isbell’s remains were found Wednesday at the Little River Canyon National Park by a search team, consisting of Fischer Rescue Squad, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Police and Fire personnel, investigators with the District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement with the National Park Service.

Once remains were located, Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics were contacted to document and recover the remains. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science’s Huntsville Laboratory for an examination and identification, the sheriff’s office said.

The remains were positively identified as Isbell on Friday, which would’ve been her 39th birthday.

The search for Isbell began Dec. 27, 2021, when she was reported missing to the Hartselle Police Department by her ex-husband.

Detectives with Hartselle Police used phone records to determine Isbell was living in the DeKalb County area, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and agents with the DeKalb County Drug Unit determined the location at which Beth was living in DeKalb County. A Search warrant was conducted at that location.

Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensic processed the location and also the vehicle Beth had been driving. Physical evidence was recovered from the home and entered into a national database; however, no match was found at that time. Throughout the investigation, numerous leads were received and checked by law enforcement and volunteers, without any success, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

On June 20, DeKalb County investigators received information about Isbell’s disappearance and determined it to be credible. This led to the two capital murder charges and the recovery of Isbell’s remains.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We would like to thank the Pennsylvania

State Police Corry Barracks, Huntsville Search Dog Unit, State of Alabama Aviation Unit, Jackson County

Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad and all the volunteers who helped during this investigation for all their hard work and dedication.”

“Each individual played an important role in bringing Beth home and holding those responsible for this horrific crime accountable. We would ask that you pray for Beth’s family and give them privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you