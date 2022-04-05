Mother charged after abandoned child found in Helen Keller Hospital parking lot

The mother of a child found left alone in a vehicle in the parking lot of Helen Keller Hospital has been arrested.
Daija Elexus Lanier, 24, has been charged with abandonment of a child.
She was charged Tuesday after a WAAY 31 News report on the situation.
A mother of four who showed up at Helen Keller Hospital on March 24 to be treated for poison ivy contacted us Monday and told us how she found an infant alone in an unlocked car in the parking lot.
The baby's mother was reportedly inside the hospital, visiting a patient in the Intensive Care Unit.
The woman who found the baby did not want to use her name, fearing retaliation. She told WAAY 31 she heard the baby screaming from inside the car and had a gut feeling something was wrong.
"I thought it was honestly just someone breastfeeding in the backseat, because the windows were so dark. But I just had a gut feeling that something was wrong," she said Monday.
The woman came outside just before 5 p.m. and heard the crying in the vehicle. She waited in her car with her daughter for 10 minutes, but when no one returned to the car, she called police.
The woman said she stayed on the scene and comforted the baby until agents with the Department of Human Resources arrived and took custody of the child. DHR told WAAY 31 on Monday that their agency does not comment on child welfare cases.
According to reports, the baby's mother came outside and told officers she was only inside for 30 minutes, visiting someone inside the hospital. The car was unlocked, and the child was in a car seat, unrestrained.
The woman who found the baby said police reviewed hospital video footage that showed the car being parked in the lot at 11 a.m. that day.
The temperatures were hovering around 60 degrees on the day of the incident.