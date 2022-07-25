Mother arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old out of Marshall County

A Marshall County 4-year-old is back with her rightful guardian after being kidnapped by her mother last week.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Mia Lamunyon, 25, was arrested and charged with kidnapping - interference of child custody after she was found with her child who she did not have custody of in Fultondale.
Deputies say they received a call from the child's grandmother on Thursday that the child was missing from the Asbury Baseball fields.
According to the sheriff's office, the grandmother had been granted custody of the child the day before.
The child's mother, Lamunyon, was identified as a suspect and believed to be headed towards the Birmingham area.
On Friday morning, Fultondale Police found Lamunyon and the child safe in a home.
The little girl was returned to her rightful guardian and Lamunyon was arrested.
She posted her $10,000 bond Saturday night.