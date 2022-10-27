 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mother accused of murdering 2-year-old daughter could face death penalty

  • Updated
  • 0
Laccuina Braithwaite preliminary hearing

Laccuina Braithwaite exiting courtroom after preliminary hearing.

The Madison County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to seek the death penalty against Laccuina Braithwaite.

The 25-year-old mother is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub with cold water and olive oil in July.

Police say in July, officers went to Braithwaite's home for a welfare check when they found the child, Laioni Douglas, dead.

Investigators say Braithwaite confessed to the crime.

She's facing one count of capital murder of a person under the age of 14.

Braithwaite's case has been sent to a grand jury.

In the meantime, she remains in the Madison County Jail on no bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you