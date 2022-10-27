Mother accused of murdering 2-year-old daughter could face death penalty

The Madison County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to seek the death penalty against Laccuina Braithwaite.
The 25-year-old mother is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub with cold water and olive oil in July.
Police say in July, officers went to Braithwaite's home for a welfare check when they found the child, Laioni Douglas, dead.
Investigators say Braithwaite confessed to the crime.
She's facing one count of capital murder of a person under the age of 14.
Braithwaite's case has been sent to a grand jury.
In the meantime, she remains in the Madison County Jail on no bond.