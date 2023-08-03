Mother, 4 more arrested after baby found near meth, fentanyl in Morgan County home

A baby found near quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl was removed from a home in Hartselle and 5 were arrested during a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug investigation.
The sheriff’s office said it searched a home in 800 block of Byrd Road in Hartselle on Wednesday and arrested five people.
Agents noticed an approximately 3-month-old child on the bed of one of the bedrooms. They also located quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, some of which were within close proximity of the child, the sheriff’s office said. The Department of Human Resources responded and placed the child into the custody of a family member.
The sheriff’s office said the child’s mother is Bridgette Leann Phillips, 23, of Hartselle. She was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and chemical endangerment of a child. Bond was set at $4,500.
Jonathan Lee Baker, 52, of Hartselle was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. Bond was set at $1,000.
Dustin Scott Collins, 41, of Hartselle was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300.
Hope Campbell Jones, 46, of Hartselle was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. Bond was set at $1,000.
Natasha Hardwood West, 35, of Decatur was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300.
All five are being held in the Morgan County Jail.