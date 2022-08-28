 Skip to main content
Mostly sunny Sunday with some scattered rain sprinkled in

There is a chance for Sunday afternoon and evening showers but there is no need to cancel the day's plans-just be prepared that you may need to briefly head inside while a stray shower passes. 

Outdoor Dining Forecast

Monday brings a fabulous and fresh start to the work-week with partly sunny conditions for most. Scattered showers will start around lunch time for areas west of the I-65 corridor. Most of these shower will have dissipated by just after dinnertime on Monday. 

Typical August weather will persist through the work-week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day, although no day is a washout; overnight lows will near that 70 mark. 

TONIGHT: Scattered rain this evening through dinnertime. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%.  Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

