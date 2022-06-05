Mostly sunny Sunday, stray afternoon shower possible

The weekend warm up continues Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, a couple degrees warmer than Saturday. Humidity is still tolerable by early June standards, but just enough to trigger a stray shower or thunderstorm.
The warming trend that started Saturday will peak on Monday or Tuesday with highs in the low 90s with a noticeable increase in humidity. The added moisture will push shower and storm chances to isolated to widely scattered Monday and Tuesday, before much higher rain chances arrive by midweek.
A slow moving front from the north will sag south into North Alabama by Wednesday triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms. This will also drop afternoon highs back down to the mid 80s or lower, due to cloud cover and rain cooled air.