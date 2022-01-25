Mostly sunny but breezy, cold Wednesday

We keep a brisk north wind overnight and under a mostly clear sky, temperatures hit the lower 20s by Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will be in the teens. Even with more sunshine on the way Wednesday, temperatures will have a hard time making it to the 40 degree mark and wind chill values will stay in the 20s for a large part of the day.
For the rest of the forecast period, there's not much to speak of in terms of active weather. One feature that bears watching is a cold front poised to make its way through Friday. While most data indicate dry conditions with the arrival of the cold air, some indicate the chance for some flurries. This is something to be on the lookout for mainly in northeast Alabama. Another dose of cold air is on the way to kick off the weekend as highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The weekend does end on a warmer with highs returning to the 50s!