Mostly sunny and warm Memorial Day

Great weather continues to wrap up the holiday weekend. Memorial Day climbs to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. There is a low chance that a stray shower could drift into Sand Mountain from out of Georgia, but even for DeKalb and Jackson Counties rain is unlikely.
The heat peaks on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Combined with increasing humidity, heat index values in the mid to upper 90s will be possible. Despite increasing humidity North Alabama stays dry Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next best chance for rain arrives on Thursday with a weakening cold front. Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible. Behind the cold front, afternoon highs bottom in the low 80s Friday but we're already back up to near 90 by the weekend.