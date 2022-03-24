Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday, a bit cool this weekend

A chill is in the air on this Thursday morning. We're waking up in the low 40s right now, which is about 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning! A mix of sun and clouds will be the story once again today with highs a few degrees below average in the low 60s. The wind will kick back into high gear this afternoon! Sustained southwest winds around 15-20 MPH may gust near 30 MPH at times. Mostly cloudy skies return Friday as an upper level low meanders to our north. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out later in the evening Friday, but most stay dry.
A quiet stretch of weather continues through early next week. The weekend stays sunny and cool with highs in the 60s and cool mornings in the 30s and 40s. A widespread frost and light freeze is expected Sunday morning. Make sure you cover up plants or vegetation that may be sensitive to cold temperatures Saturday night. Although we are now into the Spring season, our average last freeze is around April 1 here in Huntsville. A fast warm up begins Monday when we are back in the 70s. By Tuesday, we will be knocking on the door of 80 degrees! Our next big weather maker will be another cold front by the middle of next week. Early indications are that severe weather will be possible next Wednesday and Thursday, but it is far too early for specifics. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!