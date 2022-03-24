 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday, a bit cool this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperature Trend
Carson Meredith

A chill is in the air on this Thursday morning. We're waking up in the low 40s right now, which is about 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning! A mix of sun and clouds will be the story once again today with highs a few degrees below average in the low 60s. The wind will kick back into high gear this afternoon! Sustained southwest winds around 15-20 MPH may gust near 30 MPH at times. Mostly cloudy skies return Friday as an upper level low meanders to our north. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out later in the evening Friday, but most stay dry.

A quiet stretch of weather continues through early next week. The weekend stays sunny and cool with highs in the 60s and cool mornings in the 30s and 40s. A widespread frost and light freeze is expected Sunday morning. Make sure you cover up plants or vegetation that may be sensitive to cold temperatures Saturday night. Although we are now into the Spring season, our average last freeze is around April 1 here in Huntsville. A fast warm up begins Monday when we are back in the 70s. By Tuesday, we will be knocking on the door of 80 degrees! Our next big weather maker will be another cold front by the middle of next week. Early indications are that severe weather will be possible next Wednesday and Thursday, but it is far too early for specifics. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you