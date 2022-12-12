Mostly dry Tuesday, but heavy rain and storms by midweek

Some of us may see a stray shower overnight Monday, but otherwise, it will remain cloudy with lows dropping to about 50 degrees.
Tuesday promises to be cloudy once again, but that will not prevent high temperatures from reaching near 60 degrees in the afternoon.
Wednesday is the day we are watching. As a strong cold front approaches, we will see heavy rain and gusty wind beginning early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain will last throughout the day.
By Thursday morning, the sun will finally make a reappearance. You'll notice the abrupt cooldown behind the front. High temperatures will remain in the 40s through the end of the week and into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Slight shower chance. Lows near 50. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.