Mostly dry Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day starts partly sunny and dry. However, a cold front will move through our area and bring rain, mainly Thursday night after dinner.
By Friday evening, most locations will dry out. There may be a few lingering spritzes Friday night which could carry into Saturday morning.
Early bird shoppers on Friday morning should plan to bring (or buy!) a raincoat but if you wait to hit the stores until lunchtime, rain should be cleared but cloudy skies will remain overhead.
If your plans include heading to the Iron Bowl on Saturday, the morning starts off soggy, but most of North Alabama and southern Tennessee should dry out around lunchtime. Game-time forecast is expected to be dry a with high near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: E at 2 to 5 MPH.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop late. Rain chance 20%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain chance 50%. Highs around 60. Winds: E at 2 to 5 MPH.