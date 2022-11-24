Mostly dry Thanksgiving Day, rain arrives tonight

Happy Thanksgiving from our WAAY 31 family to yours!
There will not be much sunshine today, but most of North Alabama stays dry. Forecast highs are in the mid 60s this afternoon. Spotty showers are possible later this afternoon and evening, primarily in our western counties.
The first wave of widespread rain arrives by midnight and lasts through early Friday. We dry out Friday afternoon and evening before another round of rain Saturday night.
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected through Saturday night. Ponding on the roads and isolated flooding could cause travel issues to wrap up the weekend. Fortunately, this rain may end the drought that has plagued North Alabama over the last few months. Nonetheless, be sure to keep the umbrella handy throughout the weekend.