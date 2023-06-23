 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of northeast Alabama and
southern Middle Tennessee early this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northeast Alabama
and southern Middle Tennessee, with visibilities dropping to one-
quarter of a mile or less in a few locations.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should burn off between 8-9 AM CDT.

Mostly dry Friday, typical summer heat is back this weekend

Friday
Carson Meredith

At long last, rain is finally moving out! There is still a small chance for an afternoon downpour today but nearly all of us stay dry. High temperatures reach the mid-80s before typical summer heat takes over this weekend. Highs are back in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

We continue to closely monitor storm chances for Sunday. During the day, scattered showers and storms will be possible. Clusters of storms earlier in the day could keep our highs in the 80s. If we stay dry though, heat index values could reach the triple digits.

By Sunday night, the main focus will be storms that develop ahead of a cold front. A Level 1 risk for severe weather is now in effect for these Sunday evening storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are the main concerns. There are still some wide differences in the timing and coverage of Sunday's storms. Check back often for updates throughout the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

