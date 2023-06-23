Mostly dry Friday, typical summer heat is back this weekend

At long last, rain is finally moving out! There is still a small chance for an afternoon downpour today but nearly all of us stay dry. High temperatures reach the mid-80s before typical summer heat takes over this weekend. Highs are back in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
We continue to closely monitor storm chances for Sunday. During the day, scattered showers and storms will be possible. Clusters of storms earlier in the day could keep our highs in the 80s. If we stay dry though, heat index values could reach the triple digits.
By Sunday night, the main focus will be storms that develop ahead of a cold front. A Level 1 risk for severe weather is now in effect for these Sunday evening storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are the main concerns. There are still some wide differences in the timing and coverage of Sunday's storms. Check back often for updates throughout the weekend.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.