Mostly dry Black Friday, but the holiday weekend rain is not over yet

Rain has mostly come to an end, but a few lingering showers will be around through midday. The rest of your Black Friday features cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday starts out dry with highs in the mid 60s despite continued cloud cover. Another round of rain moves in tomorrow afternoon thanks to our next cold front. Widespread showers last through early Sunday morning. Some brief heavy downpours can't be ruled out tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts close to 1 inch will be common over the next couple days.
Sunday and early next week look dry with highs remaining in the 60s. Our next system to watch arrives Tuesday evening as a cold front brings additional rain and maybe a few thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Lingering AM showers, mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.