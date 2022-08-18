Mostly dry and sunny Thursday; Increasing rain chances for the weekend

Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley this early Thursday morning... Locally dense fog has developed over portions of the Tennessee Valley area this early Thursday morning. This fog will mainly affect the sheltered and valley areas, along with locations near large bodies of water. Visibilities may drop to one quarter mile or less in some of this dense fog. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution heading into the daytime hours, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy dense nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to diminish or lift between 8 AM and 9 AM.