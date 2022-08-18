Mostly dry and sunny Thursday; Increasing rain chances for the weekend

As you step outside this morning, you could almost feel a taste of Fall! Temperatures to kick off the day are in the low to mid 60s with clearing skies. Sunshine makes a comeback today, meaning temperatures are also on the climb. Forecast highs are in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower can't be entirely ruled out this afternoon and evening, but nearly all of us remain dry.
Soak up the sun today because this weekend could be a soaker. Scattered showers and storms return to North Alabama Friday and Saturday. Neither of those days are washouts but storm coverage peaks each afternoon. Keep this in mind if you are heading to any high school football games Friday night as some lightning delays will be possible. A frontal boundary brings more widespread showers and storms to close out the weekend. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in the next seven days. Temperatures look to remain slightly below average to end August with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.
In the tropics, we continue to watch a disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center has a 30 percent chance for this storm becoming a tropical cyclone. No significant impacts are expected in the US, outside of some very beneficial rain for Texas through early next week. Otherwise, the tropics stay quiet for now. However, we expect activity to ramp up in the next two to three weeks.