Mostly dry and seasonable Saturday, scattered storms arrive late tonight

Saturday will be warm and mainly dry. However, isolated showers and storms are possible by late afternoon and it will be a touch on the humid side. Temperatures reach the lower 80s today with a south wind, gusting to 20 mph at times.
The tide begins to turn a bit with an approaching cold front late tonight into Sunday morning. You won't notice a drop in temperatures but a line of showers and storms rolls through from the northwest early Sunday morning. Once the line clears North Alabama just after sunrise tomorrow morning, the rest of Sunday remains mostly dry with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs near 80.
The work week will feature weather that is less than perfect. Yes, temperatures stay warm but scattered showers and storms stick around, too. The pattern remains unsettled and as a result, we'll at least have the chance for a few showers and storms every day next week.