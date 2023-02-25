Mostly cloudy but dry and Sunday before rain returns to the forecast on Monday

Scattered showers will remain overhead the Valley through bedtime tonight. Some like sprinkles will return in the wee-hours of the morning, but most of us will remain completely dry even as we head out the door Sunday morning to church or to brunch.
Sunday afternoon brings a high temperature in the upper 60s with mostly calm winds and mostly cloudy skies.
As you head out the door first thing on Monday morning, temperatures will be near 60 and conditions will be dry, but you should still grab your umbrella because by the time we get to the early afternoon hours, and lasting through the evening commute home, rain will be in the forecast.
Tuesday will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the low 70s but by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon, more rain comes into the forecast and it will turn to thunderstorms and stay with us all the way through Friday at lunchtime.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: WNW calm-5 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: WSW calm-5 mph.