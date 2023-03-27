Mostly clear Monday evening ahead of Tuesday out-the-door scattered rain chances

Mostly clear skies will remain overhead through bedtime on Monday. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 40s with increasing cloud cover.
Scattered chances for brief drizzles are in the forecast for Tuesday out-the-door. There is no reason to prep for a day of rain, but just know that first thing on Tuesday morning some may experience very brief, light showers.
Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid-60s. The high temperature stays about the same for Wednesday but at that point, there will be nothing but beautiful sunshine in the sky!
Thursday through this weekend all feature high temperature in the 70s. Friday brings our next chance for storms. The system currently looks like it will bring on-and-off showers and storms all day on Friday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry but Sunday night and much of the day Monday have more rain in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear evening, increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: AM Drizzle, PM sun. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NNW 10-15 MPH.