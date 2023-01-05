Mostly clear and chilly overnight, lows in the 30s

Sky conditions will remain mostly clear tonight as lows drop into the chilly 30s. You'll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Friday morning, but it will take a while to warm up. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to middle 50s.
Cloud cover increases Friday night. Rain is on the way, but won't interfere with your evening plans. We are tracking a chance for rain on Saturday afternoon. The timing looks to be around 4 p.m. or later. Overcast skies and southeast wind flow will allow temperatures to climb toward 60 degrees. Once the rain arrives, showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning. Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend with moderate to heavy rain finally tapering off before sunset. High temperatures on Saturday will stay around 55 degrees.
Most of North Alabama will pick up a quarter to half inch of rain over the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the 30s. Wind: Calm.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit cooler. Highs near 55. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.