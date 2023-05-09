Most stay dry tomorrow, but more storms return Thursday

Tonight will bring a brief break from the rain threat. Look for partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be slightly less humid than the past several days, but still plenty warm with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening primarily west of I-65.
More widespread showers and storms are expected to return on Thursday and should drop highs to the low 80s. The threat for storms will become more isolated again Friday through the weekend. With plenty of sun, highs should climb from the mid 80s Friday to close to 90 on Sunday.
A fairly strong cold front is expected to arrive next Monday. Not only will this bring a chance of more storms, but it will also send drier, slightly cooler air our way for the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: ESE 3-7 MPH.