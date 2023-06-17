Most stay dry on Father's Day before widespread storms arrive Sunday night

Today's isolated downpours will quickly clear out this evening. Tonight will be quiet with increasing clouds late and lows in the mid 60s.
While there is a slight chance of morning showers in northwest Alabama early, most of the Tennessee Valley will be dry for the first half of Father's Day. Isolated storms will be possible in the mid to late afternoon hours, and these will pose a low threat for severe weather. It will be another hot day with highs near 90.
Storms are expected to become more widespread Sunday night. A few of these could be strong with damaging wind gusts and large hail possible. However, the greater risk for severe weather will likely stay to our southwest.
Every day next week will feature at least a chance at showers and storms thanks to a stalled out upper-level low and a humid air mass. We likely won't have to worry about severe weather, but heavy downpours and lightning will be daily threats.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: ENE 2-5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Scattered PM storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs near 90. Wind: SE/SW 5-12.