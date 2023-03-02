Most North Alabama schools go remote, close Friday due to severe weather threat

Due to the potential for severe weather on Friday morning, some schools are making changes to their days.
We'll add to this list as we get updates.
* Albertville City School System: E-Learning
* Athens Bible School: Closed
* Athens City School System: Closed
* Athens State University: Closed
* Boaz City School System: Virtual
* Calhoun Community College: Virtual
* Cornerstone Christian Academy: E-Learning
* Cullman County School System: Remote learning
* Decatur City School System: Remote learning
* Decatur Heritage Academy: Closed
* DeKalb County School System: E-Learning
* Drake State: Remote learning
* First Baptist Church Child Development Center: Closed
* Florence City School System: Closed
* Fort Payne City School System: E-Learning
* Franklin County (Alabama) School System: Closed
* Guntersville City School System: E-Learning. All after-school activities canceled.
* Hartselle City School System: Virtual learning
* Huntsville City School System: E-Learning
* Jackson County School System: E-Learning
* St. John Paul II Catholic High School: Closed
* Kids Central Daycare: Closed
* Lauderdale County School System: Closed
* Lawrence County School System: Closed
* Limestone County School System: Closed
* Lincoln Academy: Closed
* Lincoln County (Tenn.) School System: Closed
* Lindsay Lane Christian Academy: Closed
* Madison City School System: E-Learning. All campuses closed.
* Madison County School System: E-Learning
* Morgan County School System: Closed
* Muscle Shoals City School System: Closed
* Northwest-Shoals Community College: Campus closed. All classes virtual.
* Redstone Arsenal Child and Youth Services programs and facilities, including Child Development Centers: Closed
* Russellville City School System: Closed. Miss RHS Pageant will continue as planned.
* Scottsboro City School System: E-Learning
* Sheffield City School System: Closed
* Tuscumbia City School System: E-Learning
* Valley Fellowship Christian Academy: Closed
* Westminster Christian Academy: Closed
