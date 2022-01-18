 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Most Madison County Schools bring back mask mandates as Covid-19 cases go up

  • Updated
  • 0
Kids in Masks
More schools in the Madison County district are requiring students to come to school with masks. That's because the district has been seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases since students returned from winter break less than two weeks ago.

The spokesperson for the district told WAAY 31 that of the 29 schools in their district, 26 have gone back to making masks mandatory for students and staff because of the number of positive cases at the schools. It's something parents told us they are a little concerned about.

When everyone is masked, "the cases ... either kind of go down or just stay steady, and there is not a big rise in cases, so it is a bit frustrating, the back and forth," said Nancy Surles, whose kids attend school in Madison County.

One of Surles' children is currently at home, recovering from Covid-19. Both of her kids attend Harvest Elementary, which went back to "masks required" this week. But, she said, she wishes the district had made that call sooner.

"My kids have always worn masks, even when the schools don't require it, so it is frustrating when you send your kids to school and they wear masks and you try to do everything right," Surles said. "But ... from pictures that I've seen, she's the only child in her class that wears a mask."

According to the district's "Ready Set Forward Guidance Plan," which has been in place since October, students are only required to wear masks when their school's positivity rate increases to 2.5%. Once a school is able to get the percentage down to .5 for five consecutive days, the school goes back to "masks optional."

Surles said she understands the district is doing the best they can to keep all the students safe as they work to finish out the school year, but she does wish for more consistency and possibly changing the plan to make masks required.

"I would feel better if they did go back to masking, especially indoors in the classrooms — of course, give them breaks while they're outside and just follow the guidelines," Surles said.

The district's spokesperson said leaders are continuously monitoring these infection rate for all the schools and will make changes to the plan if they feel it is necessary.

