Most Madison County Schools bring back mask mandates as Covid-19 cases go up

More schools in the Madison County district are requiring students to come to school with masks. That's because the district has been seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases since students returned from winter break less than two weeks ago.
The spokesperson for the district told WAAY 31 that of the 29 schools in their district, 26 have gone back to making masks mandatory for students and staff because of the number of positive cases at the schools. It's something parents told us they are a little concerned about.
When everyone is masked, "the cases ... either kind of go down or just stay steady, and there is not a big rise in cases, so it is a bit frustrating, the back and forth," said Nancy Surles, whose kids attend school in Madison County.
One of Surles' children is currently at home, recovering from Covid-19. Both of her kids attend Harvest Elementary, which went back to "masks required" this week. But, she said, she wishes the district had made that call sooner.
"My kids have always worn masks, even when the schools don't require it, so it is frustrating when you send your kids to school and they wear masks and you try to do everything right," Surles said. "But ... from pictures that I've seen, she's the only child in her class that wears a mask."
According to the district's "Ready Set Forward Guidance Plan," which has been in place since October, students are only required to wear masks when their school's positivity rate increases to 2.5%. Once a school is able to get the percentage down to .5 for five consecutive days, the school goes back to "masks optional."
Surles said she understands the district is doing the best they can to keep all the students safe as they work to finish out the school year, but she does wish for more consistency and possibly changing the plan to make masks required.
"I would feel better if they did go back to masking, especially indoors in the classrooms — of course, give them breaks while they're outside and just follow the guidelines," Surles said.
The district's spokesperson said leaders are continuously monitoring these infection rate for all the schools and will make changes to the plan if they feel it is necessary.