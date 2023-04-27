Morning rain followed by strong storms Thursday evening

Grab the umbrella and plan on extra time for your morning commute! Widespread rain will continue through midday. Some heavier downpours could cause ponding on the roads.
Rain becomes more scattered this afternoon before additional showers and storms redevelop after 5 PM. Some storms tonight could be strong. Gusty wind and large hail are the primary concerns, but it's not out of the question to see a brief tornado in northwest Alabama.
Spotty showers linger into early Friday. Conditions improve nicely Friday afternoon with clearing skies and highs in the mid 70s. The weekend forecast is trending much drier! A few showers are still possible Saturday night and early Sunday. Highs this weekend remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY: Widespread morning rain. Scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.