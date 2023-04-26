Morning rain coming to an end, staying cloudy and cool all day

Plan on some extra time getting out the door this morning! Light rain is making for a messy Wednesday morning commute. Once this round of rain moves out after 9 AM, we will trend drier for the rest of the day. Aside from a spotty shower or two this afternoon, highs reach the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Additional waves of showers and storms are expected tonight and throughout the day Thursday. Some storms may turn strong to severe Thursday afternoon. The highest severe weather threat will be to our south tomorrow, but gusty winds can't be ruled out here at home.
Spotty showers linger into Friday morning before we get a brief reprieve in the rain Friday afternoon and evening. Even more rain is back in the forecast Saturday night and Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Showers early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: E 10-15 MPH.