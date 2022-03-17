Morning rain and an afternoon severe threat Friday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 03/02/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&