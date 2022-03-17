Morning rain and an afternoon severe threat Friday

The most widespread, heavy rain arrives early Friday morning, tracking from west to east and slowing down the morning commute for many. While some gusty wind is possible, heavy rain will be the main concern.
The morning round of storms exits into Georgia by lunchtime. Afterwards, a cold front will be heading our way from the west. If the atmosphere "recovers" after the morning rain and some sun pops out, we will have the energy necessary for afternoon storms (Round 2) ahead of and along the cold front. Initially, it's looking like a hail and straight-line wind threat, but the environment looks to also be supportive of a tornado or two just ahead of the cold front.
As of Thursday afternoon, the SPC has upgraded North Alabama to a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Friday. Instead of a line of storms, data is indicating the potential for individual storms — supercells. As mentioned previously, this is a threat highly dependent on how much instability (energy) we'll have left over after the morning rain. In any case, the severe threat comes to an end Friday with the passage of the cold front late Friday evening.
Let's talk temperatures. Tonight, lows will be in the lower 50s under increasing clouds. For Friday, highs should be in the upper 60s before the front rolls through. We'll dip to the upper 40s Friday night and Saturday will be noticeably cooler — near 60 in the afternoon. The warmup commences Sunday, and we'll see highs gradually increase through the beginning of next week.
Friday is not the only chance of severe weather during this seven-day period. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk area just to our west for Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Even with this in mind, it's looking like the main threat with this next system will be its slow-moving nature and heavy rainfall, potentially causing flooding.