Morning fog possible before cloudy Thursday

There is still a chance for a few scattered showers and storms through Wednesday's early evening hours. Rain opportunities drop off significantly after 8 p.m.
Clouds stay with us overnight, and a few areas may see patchy dense fog in the morning. Lows drop into the upper 60s.
Thursday will be another overcast day. Rain chances are healthy at about 60 percent. This will not be an all-day rain, but scattered showers and storms are likely after 1 p.m.
There will be a slight improvement Friday as rain chances decrease; however, there remains a possibility for a few spotty storms to bubble up in the morning and afternoon. This could add an additional half-inch to 1 inch of rain across our southern counties. Less rainfall amounts are likely near the Tennessee line.
You are going to like the changes coming our way this weekend. Sunshine finally makes a comeback as forecast highs push into the 90s.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.