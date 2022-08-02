Morning fog at the bus stop, storms at school dismissal Wednesday

Like Tuesday morning, another round of patchy, dense fog will be possible Wednesday morning as more districts head back to school. Keep in mind, more kids will be at the bus stop, and any dense fog could limit the visibility of kids waiting on the bus. Drive carefully!
The weather pattern becomes quite stagnant over the next seven days. Rain chances are dropping, but spotty showers and storms are still possible each afternoon. Any storm could produce heavy rain and lightning, but the severe weather risk is low.
Afternoon storms will do little to nothing in bringing relief to the heat. Highs remain in the low to mid-90s through early next week. Heat index values continue to approach 100 degrees each afternoon as well.
Rain coverage may be a touch higher by Sunday and Monday as a weak cold front tries to move closer to the region. An additional quarter- to half-inch is expected in the week ahead, but no widespread soaking rain like we saw yesterday is expected anytime soon.